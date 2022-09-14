Advanced Search
Schmid Preserve Fundraiser at Blanchard’s Creamery Sept. 17 Submitted article

at

Blanchard’s Creamery, on Route 27 in Edgecomb, will host a fundraiser for the Schmid Preserve from noon to 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17. A percentage of ice cream sales will be donated to the newly established endowment fund.

Blanchard’s Creamery is creating a special ice cream flavor for the event to commemorate the Schmid Preserve. There will be information about the preserve and free maps as well as a raffle for local items, including a gift certificate for seafood, a framed painting by a local artist, honey from a local beekeeper, hand-turned wooden ware from a local artisan, and other locally made prizes.

For more information about the Schmid Preserve, email schmidpreserve@gmail.com.

