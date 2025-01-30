Second Annual Skidompha Puzzlefest Feb. 8

Skidompha Puzzlefest returns for a second year. Join the fun from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 8 at Skidompha Public Library, 184 Main St. in Damariscotta.

Break up the winter monotony with traditional puzzles, a puzzle swap table, and even paired or group activities like the puzzle arcade and puzzle chess. This free community event is open to all ages.

Whether a master puzzler or just looking for a bit of fun, don’t miss out on this once-a-year jigsaw celebration. For more information, go to skidompha.org or call 887-0919.

