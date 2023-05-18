Seedling Sunday May 21

Come to the Seedling Sunday event taking place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday, May 21 to kick off this year’s Damariscotta Pumpkinfest and Regatta.

One tiny seed, harvested from a giant pumpkin, swaddled in soil, nurtured and loved, grows to form its pumpkin identity. This is a chance to raise a winner. Seven hundred and fifty plantings will be displayed for adoption, care, and nurture.

A “celebrity” panel of professional giant pumpkin growers will be on hand to offer formulas for raising formidable competitors, which can grow up to 2,000 pounds or more.

To ensure a perfect seedling sendoff, the Pumpkinfest Queen will be present to bless the tiny plants and will be seated on her throne for fun family photos.

Let this four-month competition begin on Sunday, May 21. This is a perfect family project, filled with education, fun, and wonder. These pumpkins can grow as much as 25 pounds in one day.

Anyone of any age is eligible to grow winning giant pumpkins or gourds.

The event will be located at Pinkham’s Plantation, 431 Biscay Road in Damariscotta. For more information, go to damariscottapumpkinfest.com.

