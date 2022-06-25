Stackhouse Landscaping in Bristol brings back the Send A Kid to Camp Hot Dog Party, Friday, July 1, at 6 p.m.

After a two-year break due to the pandemic, Dave and Amy Stackhouse have announced the return of this family-friendly event which is open to everyone in the community.

There is a $5 entry fee per person which includes unlimited food and drinks during the party, like hot dogs and oysters.

The event will have live music with the Dyer Neck Gang and many fun activities. Activities will include a paintball target game, a dunk tank, a bounce house, face-painting, and an excavator set up for kids to pick up and drop items with the help of an experienced operator.

Tickets can be purchased to participate in the various games and activities. Historically, this event has included a hot dog and blueberry pie eating contest, but those events will not be held this year.

The Stackhouses last held this event in 2019 and hosted an estimated 300 people, raising approximately $35,000 for Central Lincoln County YMCA’s summer camp scholarships and the Loren St. Cyr Endowment Fund.

“We have a goal of $40,000 this year,” said Dave Stackhouse. “We want to send a lot of kids to camp this year, next year, and forever.”

Each year, approximately half of the funds raised are used for the following year’s camp scholarships, while the other half is added to the Loren St. Cyr Endowment Fund. The goal of the event is to grow the endowment fund to a place where the earnings from interest will indefinitely send kids to camp in perpetuity after this event comes to an end.

Local businesses donate everything for the event so 100% of the proceeds can support CLC YMCA camp scholarships. Camp costs for families average $205 per week. For all eight weeks of summer, the expense can total $1,640. Scholarships help relieve this financial burden for local families in need of assistance.

