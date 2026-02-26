Serving To Prevent Homelessness Fundraiser March 14

Stepping Stone Housing Inc. is gearing up for its 12th annual Serving to Prevent Homelessness Tennis Tournament on Saturday, March 14 from noon to 4 p.m. at the CLC YMCA.

Twenty-four players are needed to play, have fun, and help the nonprofit raise money to serve those in Lincoln County who need support in securing affordable housing. Thanks to those who have sponsored this event in the past 12 years, the organization has grown from six units to 18 units and is now serving over 50 individuals in five different towns in Lincoln County.

Sponsors are needed for this year’s tournament. Those interested should email Carolyn Neighoff at carolynneighoff@gmail.com for more information or with any questions about becoming a sponsor.

The format is two flights of 12 players that rotate every 30 minutes and keep track of individual wins. The top four players of each flight have a playoff competing for prizes. There will be food and raffles available at the tournament.

To sign up to play, call Marilee Harris at 504-2393.

A silent auction is now underway at new.biddingowl.com/sshi and will be open until Sunday, March 15.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

