Serving To Prevent Homelessness Tennis Tournament Opens March 9

On Saturday, March 9, Stepping Stone Housing Inc. will conduct a round robin tennis tournament to raise money for affordable housing in Lincoln County.

The tournament, Serving to Prevent Homelessness, will be held at the CLC YMCA in Damariscotta from noon to 4 p.m.

Stepping Stone Housing is celebrating its 10th anniversary of preventing homelessness in Lincoln County. The fundraiser tournament was started by Seth Meyer, tennis pro at Midcoast Recreation Center, and Carolyn Neighoff, a Stepping Stone Housing Inc. board member.

The committee’s goal is to raise funds to help with the expanding of housing on their properties in Damariscotta and Waldoboro. Stepping Stone Housing is an organization that provides housing to persons not making a living wage. Started in 2013, the group seeks to work with homeless individuals or those in need of adequate housing in Lincoln County.

Members of the organizing committee include Neighoff, Bruce Bachelder, Kim Tolley, and other board members of Stepping Stone Housing. Members of the board of directors will be working at the tournament, including President Marilee Harris, Vice President Mal Briggs, Treasurer Bruce Bachelder, Secretary Kim Tolley, Kellie Peters, Lonnie Andersen, Karol Clark, and Ken Lydecker.

In addition to the tennis tournament there will be gift baskets to bid on. The baskets are viewable online at new.biddingowl.com/sshi, and open to bids on the Serving to Prevent Homelessness Facebook page.

The baskets include gardening, oysters, pickle ball, “made in Maine,” knitting, a toolbox full of tools, and more. There will also be raffle baskets at the tournament, including two Easter baskets for parents to bid on for their kids.

Organizers thank all of the tournament sponsors and Georgia Ahlers and the CLC YMCA. All donations are welcome and appreciated and may be sent to Stepping Stone Housing, P.O. Box 21, Damariscotta, ME 04543.

The CLC YMCA is located at 525 Main St. in Damariscotta.

