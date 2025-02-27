Serving To Prevent Homelessness Tournament March 1

On Saturday, March 1, Stepping Stone Housing Inc. will conduct a tennis tournament to raise money for affordable housing in Lincoln County.

The round-robin tournament – Serving to Prevent Homelessness – will be held at the CLC YMCA in Damariscotta from noon to 4 p.m. Stepping Stone Housing board members are grateful to the Y for partnering with them in this endeavor.

There will be six baskets for raffle at the event. The public is invited to watch the tennis tournament and bid on the baskets.

The committee’s goal is to get sponsors to help raise funds to finance the expanding of housing in Lincoln County and for the support of their current housing units and clients in their properties in Damariscotta, Bremen, Waldoboro, Nobleboro, and Bristol.

Stepping Stone Housing is an organization that provides housing to persons not making a living wage. Since 2013, Stepping Stone Housing has worked with homeless individuals or those in substandard housing who are in need of adequate housing in Lincoln County. Currently Lincoln County has no shelters for emergency housing of individuals or families and low income housing is difficult to find.

Members of the tournament organizing committee are Seth Meyer, tennis pro from Midcoast Recreation Center; and Stepping Stone Housing board members Carolyn Neighoff, Marilee Harris, Bruce Bachelder, and Kim Tolley.

To express interest in participating, call Harris at 504-2393.

There will be more information on Stepping Stone Housing available at the tournament. The public is welcome to attend. All donations are welcome and appreciated and may be sent to Stepping Stone Housing, P.O. Box 21, Damariscotta, ME, 04543.

