Seventh Annual Villages of Light Festival Nov. 25

The seventh annual Villages of Light festival in the Twin Villages of Damariscotta and Newcastle will be held on Saturday, Nov. 25. The elves are hard at work to help the community spark its spirit this holiday season.

The Lincoln Theater will host a meet-and-greet with Santa Claus from 11 a.m. to noon. After Santa hears all the Christmas wishes, the theater will host a free showing of “The Christmas Chronicles,” sponsored by Bred in the Bone, of Damariscotta.

At 4:30 p.m., the annual Parade of Lights will take place through the Twin Villages. More participants are always welcome; for more information, call John Roberts at 380-6880.

This annual event brings in community members from surrounding towns.

