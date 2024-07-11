Sheepscot Knotweed Float Rescheduled for July 20

Thunder may have stopped the fun on Sunday, June 30, but organizers are trying again in July. Grab a tube and join the Sheepscot Knotweed Project for a float down the beautiful Sheepscot River in Alna at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 20.

Floaters will get a turtle-eye view of the problematic knotweed growing along the river bank– and many native plant and wildlife sightings too. All are welcome to join in.

In addition to just good community summer fun, there will be opportunities to ask questions about managing knotweed and informational handouts to help homeowners tackle knotweed on their property.

The timing of the float depends on the water level, so please prepare to spend 1.5-2.5 hours total on the river. Park at Head Tide Dam in Alna, across from Head Tide Church Road. Shuttles will be provided from the take out on Route 194 back to the parking at Head Tide Dam.

Plan to arrive by 1:15 p.m. so everyone can get started at the same time. Bring tubes, sunscreen, snacks, water shoes/sneakers, and goofy spirit.

For more information, email the Sheepscot Knotweed Project at sheepscotknotweedproject@gmail.com.

