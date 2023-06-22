Sheepscot Knotweed Project Hosts Community Float

Grab a tube and join the Sheepscot Knotweed Project for a float down the beautiful Sheepscot River in Alna beginning at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 1.

Floaters will get a wood turtle-eye view of the problematic knotweed growing along the river bank and enjoy many native plant and wildlife sightings too. All are welcome to join in.

In addition to just good community summer fun, there will be opportunities to ask questions about managing knotweed and informational handouts available to help interested people tackle knotweed on their own property.

Timing will depend on water level, so prepare to spend 1.5-2.5 hours total on the trek. Park at the Head Tide Dam in Alna, across from Head Tide Church Road. Shuttles will be provided from two takeout locations on Route 194 back to the parking area at Head Tide Dam.

Please arrive by 12:15 p.m. so everyone can get started at the same time. Bring a tube, sunscreen, snacks, water shoes/sneakers and goofy spirit.

To register, go to the events page at midcoastconservancy.org.

For more information, reach out to the Sheepscot Knotweed Project at sheepscotknotweedproject@gmail.com.

