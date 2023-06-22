Sheepscot River Race Launches July 1

The 2023 Sheepscot River Race begins at noon, Saturday, July 1.

This six-mile canoe and kayak race begins in Newcastle at the Route 1 rest area bridge and finishes at the Wiscasset waterfront in Wiscasset. The course features four miles of moving water meandering through beautiful protected marshes and riverbanks.

This race is part of the Maine Canoe & Kayak Flat Water Racing Series. Awards and refreshments will follow the race at the Wiscasset waterfront.

The race is organized and run by Seaspray Kayaking with prize donations by several local businesses. All pre-registered participants will receive a Sheepscot River Race T-shirt.

Maine Canoe and Kayak Racing Organization rules apply. Lifejackets must be worn.

A shuttle from the finish line will be available immediately following the awards ceremony. Restrooms, changing rooms, and water will available at the start and finish. The top three in each class receive awards, along with many door prizes.

Registration is $20 per person, $5 for kids under age 17. Newcastle rest area registration begins at 10 a.m.

For more information, call Scott Shea at 751-3450 or email info@seaspraykayaking.com.

Race classes

Open Canoe, one person: men and women; two person: men, women, mixed, adult/youth.

War Canoe: six person and 10-plus person.

Kayak: one and two person; men, women, and youth.

Sea Kayak: one person; men, women, and youth.

Paddleboards: under 12 feet, 6 inches; over 12 feet, 6 inches.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

