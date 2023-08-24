Sheepscot Valley Children’s House Open Event Aug. 27 August 24, 2023 at 10:39 am Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesAnnual Spring Festival, Art Show, Open House at SVCHSVCH Hosts Spring AuctionLive Edge Music Festival Coming to JeffersonUpcoming Boothbay Region Land Trust EventsArt Show at Sheepscot Valley Children’s House June 1 Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!