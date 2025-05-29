Sheepscott Community Church Baked Bean Supper

The Sheepscott Community Church will host a baked bean supper from 5-7 p.m. on Saturday, May 31 at the Harriet Gertrude Bird Clubhouse, at 619 Sheepscot Road in Newcastle.

The menu includes homemade beans and franks, salads, sides, biscuits and Pat’s famous brown bread, pies, cold beverages, and coffee. Seating is available inside and out, weather permitting.

Dinner is free but goodwill donations accepted. A portion goes directly to a local charity dedicated to helping Lincoln County families, children, elders, or pets.

