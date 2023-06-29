Sidewalk Participants Enrich Wiscasset Art Walk June 29

While galleries and shops open their doors to summer visitors during the first Wiscasset Art Walk of the season from 5-8 p.m. on Thursday, June 29, village sidewalks will also be pulsing with activity from community groups who have something to say to visitors.

Tracey Whitney, president of Friends of the Wiscasset Public Library, will be inviting sidewalk strollers to sign up for a library card as part of the group’s literacy initiative. The Friends supports the library with programs and fundraising, and also promotes the library’s services to the community.

Alissa Eason, Wiscasset Creative Alliance president and organizer of the upcoming Wiscasset Homes on Tour on Sunday, July 9, will be greeting visitors and encouraging them to buy their tour tickets on the spot.

“We have some fascinating homes on the tour this year, all located in or near Wiscasset Village,” she said. “We think people will be really interested in seeing them, so we are making it easy for visitors to buy tickets. At the Homes on Tour table, we will also have a game for children, complete with prizes.”

Garden Club of Wiscasset, an art walk participant since 2016, will be selling homegrown, hand-picked floral bouquets. Sales have become a significant and steady source of funds for the garden club’s many community projects.

“I love participating in our art walk. It’s a wonderful evening to see neighbors and the talented artists in the area including our floral designers,” the garden club’s liaison, Jan Flowers, said.

These and other neighborly groups are part of the rich fabric of the Wiscasset community and offer a glimpse into how a small Maine coastal community celebrates itself and the web it has woven of mutual support.

Village walking maps, which highlight the evening’s participants, are available in shops with sparkling streamers in the doorway. Free parking is plentiful; park once and enjoy an evening stroll through historic Wiscasset Village.

Wiscasset Art Walk is a program of Wiscasset Creative Alliance.

For more information, go to wiscassetartwalk.org or email wiscassetartwalk@gmail.com.

