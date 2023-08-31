Silent Auction for Damariscotta Historical Society Sept. 5-15

The cemeteries restoration fund of Damariscotta Historical Society is supported by the silent auction being held Sept. 5-15 at Skidompha Public Library. Bidders can choose among a wide variety of items and gift certificates available for auction while providing funds for materials that enable volunteers to make repairs such as those to the headstone of Mamie Hoffses.

Mamie Hoffses, daughter of L. E. and Nellie Hoffses, died at the age of 3 years and 6 months on April 6, 1882 and was buried in Alden Chapman Cemetery. In recent years, the only part of her life’s story still visible was a broken piece of her headstone lying on the ground.

When a volunteer noticed a chunk of the monument’s plinth among the rocks on the cemetery’s boundary stone wall, a careful search was conducted for additional pieces. The base and two broken corner pieces were located underground, and the process of rebuilding was begun, eventually restoring little Mamie’s headstone to its rightful place.

As such work continues in Ancient Burial Grounds throughout Damariscotta, funds raised in the auction provide items needed by the myriad volunteers who maintain these historic sites.

The Damariscotta Historical Society is a 501(c)(3) organization.

Skidompha Public Library is located at 184 Main St. in Damariscotta.

For more information, email Martha Dodge at martha@damariscottahistorical.org or call 460-6232.

