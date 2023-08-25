Silent Auction Fundraiser for Cemetery Restoration Sept. 5-15

Mark the calendar to bid on treasures at the Damariscotta Historical Society’s silent auction to benefit its cemeteries restoration fund. The auction will run Tuesday, Sept. 5 through Friday, Sept. 15 at Skidompha Public Library.

Gift certificates from area merchants join an eclectic assortment of collectibles and useful things, such as journals, caps, memberships to local organizations, and more.

Volunteers have been busy this season restoring and resetting headstones in cemeteries whose care is overseen by the Damariscotta Historical Society. Funds raised in the auction provide equipment and materials to support such work, as well as making it possible to hire professionals when advanced skills are required.

The Damariscotta Historical Society is a 501(c)(3) organization.

Skidompha Public Library is located at 184 Main St. in Damariscotta.

For more information, email Martha Dodge at martha@damariscottahistorical.org or call 460-6232.

