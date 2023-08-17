Silent Auction to Benefit Cemeteries Restoration Fund

The Damariscotta Historical Society is preparing to hold a silent auction to benefit the cemeteries restoration fund, Sept. 5-15 in the Skidompha Public Library atrium.

Participants in previous years may recall the variety of items always available for bid. Local merchants and individuals are once again generously donating items that include something for everyone.

Funds raised in the auction are used for specialized materials and equipment needed for work completed by volunteers who maintain cemetery grounds and provide stone repairs, and for professional services when needed, as the historical society assists in the care of 18 cemeteries in Damariscotta.

For more information, or to donate something to the auction, please contact Martha Dodge by email at martha@damariscottahistorical.org, or call 460-6232.

The Damariscotta Historical Society is a 501(c)(3) organization.

The Skidompha Public Library is located at 184 Main. St., Damariscotta.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

