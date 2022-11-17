The sixth annual Villages of Light Festival in the Twin Villages of Damariscotta and Newcastle will be held on Saturday, Nov. 26. The elves are hard at work to ‘Spark Your Spirit’ this holiday season.

Here is the schedule of events for Saturday, Nov. 26:

11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.: Santa Meet & Greet (Lincoln Academy Commons Area)

11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.: Kids Crafts (while waiting for turn to talk to Santa)

12:30-1:50 p.m.: The Muppet Christmas Carol (Lincoln Academy Commons Area)

4:30 p.m./at dark: Parade through the Twin Villages (if interested in participating, contact John Roberts at 380-6880).

There will be cookies (donated by Rising Tide), hot cocoa by Lincoln Academy students, and popcorn. The event is free.

The sale of small Christmas trees is currently underway. There will be 70 4–5-foot small trees for sale on a first come first served basis. The trees will line the sidewalks throughout the Twin Villages. The tree, which comes with a base and several strands of lights is $100. The purchasers are responsible for decorating their tree. To purchase a tree, please reach out to Di Silar at 717-471-1741 or via email at di3ted@aol.com. Payment is due upon ordering.

