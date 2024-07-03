Skidompha Genealogy Roundtable July 11

The Skidompha genealogy roundtable at 1 p.m. on Thursday, July 11 will feature a visual stroll through 120 years of changes on Main Street in Newcastle.

Karen Paz will show examples of historic photos taken throughout the area, noting the people associated with them. She will also show samples of some of the thousands of images including portraits, family gatherings, school events, house photos, and social groups from the late 1800s to mid-1900s that are contained in the Newcastle Historical Society’s Dinsmore-Flye collection.

Skidompha genealogy volunteers are available Thursday afternoons 1-3 p.m. to assist members of the public with genealogy and questions about local history. The second Thursday of each month is designated for roundtable gatherings. Everyone is welcome.

Skidompha Public Library is located at 184 Main St. in Damariscotta. For more information regarding library programs, call 887-0919.

