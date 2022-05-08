Advanced Search
Somerville Farm Expands Public Attractions

Keiran Roopchand and Anil Roopchand with this year's kid goats. (Photo courtesy Kelly Payson-Roopchand)

Pumpkin Vine Family Farm will re-open to the public with more opportunities for farm fun beginning Sunday, May 8. Visitors can experience every aspect of farm life, from good food and friends to fun outdoors with goats.

The farmers market has expanded and moved to a scenic location overlooking the back fields, but is still handicap accessible, and offers incentives to SNAP shoppers for bonus fruits and veggies. The cheese shop now offers a collection of farm memorabilia and includes a kids’ corner and cantina. The sloping picnic lawn offers a variety of opportunities for outdoor dining, from blankets and tables to live-edge benches from Hidden Valley Nature Center.

Carol Godfrey and Sarita Roopchand hiking the goat trail. (Photo courtesy Kelly Payson-Roopchand)

The goat trails are freshly marked and can be enjoyed on your own or through a guided goat hike. If you’re not up to a hike, baby goats are always happy to welcome you to the barn. Best of all, monthly hands-on educational events are resuming, beginning with kid hugging on May 15.

All events are free and open to the public. Donations are welcome. The farm is located at 217 Hewett Road and is open every Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., May 8 through Dec. 18.

Visit pumpkinvinefamilyfarm.com to learn more, or contact Kelly at info@pumpkinvinefamilyfarm.com or 549-3096.

