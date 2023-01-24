The Waldoboro American Legion, Charles C. Lilly Post 149 will once again host the popular “soup suppah.” The suppah will be held on Friday, Jan. 27, at the lower level of the post at 181 Jefferson St. in Waldoboro.

Many types of soup, chowder, and chili will be served, as well as salad, cornbread, rolls, crackers and more will be available between 5-7 p.m., or while supplies last. The cost is $10 adults; $6 age 9 and under.

The suppah is sponsored by the Waldoboro American Legion Charles C. Lilly Post 149. All proceeds benefit community projects, educational and scholarship programs.

