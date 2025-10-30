The Lincoln County News
‘Souper’ Fundraiser To Benefit Stepping Stone Housing

at

Servers await the hungry during Stepping Stone Housing Inc.'s 2024 fundraising dinner. The Damariscotta Baptist Church will host Stepping Stone's third annual fundraising dinner on Saturday, Nov. 1. (Photo courtesy Kim Tolley)

Stepping Stone Housing Inc. will be holding its third annual fundraising dinner from 4:30-6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 1 at the Damariscotta Baptist Church.

The “souper” dinner will feature all-you-can-eat homemade soups, grilled cheese sandwiches, and desserts, Mugs and bowls have been donated by Stepping Stone Thrift and patrons can take them home after the meal.

Donation at the door is $20 per person. The evening will include raffle baskets and musical entertainment by local fiddlers.

For more information about Stepping Stone Housing Inc. or Stepping Stone Thrift, go to steppingstonehousing.org or call 563-6297.


