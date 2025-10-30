‘Souper’ Fundraiser To Benefit Stepping Stone Housing

Stepping Stone Housing Inc. will be holding its third annual fundraising dinner from 4:30-6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 1 at the Damariscotta Baptist Church.

The “souper” dinner will feature all-you-can-eat homemade soups, grilled cheese sandwiches, and desserts, Mugs and bowls have been donated by Stepping Stone Thrift and patrons can take them home after the meal.

Donation at the door is $20 per person. The evening will include raffle baskets and musical entertainment by local fiddlers.

For more information about Stepping Stone Housing Inc. or Stepping Stone Thrift, go to steppingstonehousing.org or call 563-6297.

