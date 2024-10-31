The Lincoln County News
‘Souper’ Fundraiser to Benefit Stepping Stone Housing

at

Spend $20 at the door and take the mug or bowl home after the second annual Stepping Stone Housing "Souper Fundraising Dinner" on Saturday, Nov. 9. (Courtesy photo)

Stepping Stone Housing will hold its second annual "Souper Fundraising Dinner" on Saturday, Nov. 9. (Courtesy photo)

From 4-6 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 9, Stepping Stone Housing Inc. will hold its second annual “souper” fundraising dinner at the Damariscotta Baptist Church.

The dinner will feature all-one-can-eat grilled cheese sandwiches and a variety of warm soups/stews, which will be served in free mugs and bowls that diners can keep after they use them.

The cost is $20 per person at the door and all the funds go directly to providing low income housing in Lincoln County.

The fundraising dinner will feature lots of free desserts, music by local fiddlers, and holiday raffle baskets.

For more information about Stepping Stone Housing, go to steppingstonehousing.org, email president@steppingstonehousing.org, or call 563-6297.


