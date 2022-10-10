The next South Bristol Historical Society meeting will be held Wednesday, Oct. 12, at 7 p.m. at the Parish Hall of the Union Church on Rutherford Island. The program, titled “Coming From Away: Visitors and Vacations in Maine and South Bristol,” will be a conversation between Jayne Gordon and Dave Andrews comparing and contrasting the history of Maine and South Bristol tourism.

Who came? Why did they come? How did they get here? Where did they stay? Who did they meet? What were they seeking? Where did they find it? These are some of the questions Jayne, Dave and, hopefully, the audience will explore together at the meeting.

Jayne Gordon, historian, teacher and vice president of Coastal Senior College, recently researched and taught a CSC course on the history of tourism in Maine. Dave Andrews, South Bristol Society board member, has been exploring the history of summer visitors and hotels in South Bristol since he helped found the society in 1996.

Gordon and Andrews have had several spirited conversations on the subject.

For more information call 350-3247, email sbhistorical@gmail.com, or go to southbristolhistoricalsociety.org.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

