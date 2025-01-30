South Bristol Ice Harvest Feb. 16

The traditional ice harvest at Thompson Ice House in South Bristol will take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 16.

The free event attracts large crowds every year to participate or watch as volunteers of all ages cut large blocks of ice from Thompson Pond with antique tools. The volunteers then move the blocks along a narrow channel, up a wood ramp, and into the historic ice house.

Some of the ice is used to make ice cream for the ice house’s annual ice cream social on Sunday, July 6.

The event is free. Donations are welcome and go toward the preservation of the Thompson Ice House and pond.

The nonprofit Thompson Ice House Preservation Corp. manages the Thompson Ice House, a working museum dedicated to the methods of traditional ice harvesting in South Bristol. For more information, go to thompsonicehouse.com.

