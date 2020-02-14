Advanced Search
South Bristol Ice Harvest Scheduled for Feb. 16

at

Volunteers wrangle an incoming block of ice inside the Thompson Ice House during the 2018 ice harvest. (Jessica Picard photo, LCN file)

Volunteers wrangle an incoming block of ice inside the Thompson Ice House during the 2018 ice harvest. (Jessica Picard photo, LCN file)

The traditional ice harvest at Thompson Ice House in South Bristol will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 16.

The free event attracts large crowds every year to participate or watch as volunteers of all ages cut large blocks of ice from Thompson Pond with antique tools. The volunteers then move the blocks along a narrow channel, up a wood ramp, and into the historic ice house.

Some of the ice is used to make ice cream for the ice house’s annual ice cream social in July.

The event is free. Donations are welcome and go toward the preservation of the Thompson Ice House and pond. Ice house merchandise will be available and the ice house museum will be open.

The nonprofit Thompson Ice House Preservation Corp. manages the Thompson Ice House, a working museum dedicated to the methods of traditional ice harvesting in South Bristol. For more information, visit thompsonicehouse.com or facebook.com/thompsonicehouse.

