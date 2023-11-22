South Bristol School Eighth Grade Craft Fair

The South Bristol School Class of 2024 will host a craft fair at the school from 10 a.m. to 2 pm. on Saturday, Dec 2.

Santa will arrive at 11 a.m. on a South Bristol fire truck and will listen to the wishes of all the children. Area artists and crafters will be showcasing their work including ornaments, handbags, floorcloths, jewelry, art, personalized gifts, and more.

As the eighth grade class is the host of this holiday event, they will be integral to almost every aspect of the fair. The students will help set-up the gym with décor and tables, help make Santa’s Corner extra magical, and support the talented artists and crafters.

Amazing lunch options, including Betsy’s famous Harborside Fish Chowder or a hotdog lunch, will be served by the students and their parents. From set up to clean up, these students will be truly playing host to Lincoln County.

However, this is not just a single day of work for these teens. This class has been putting in hard work for weeks leading up to the fair by creating their own products for the show.

Students have learned basic jewelry making, picked up new woodworking skills, tried their hand at textile art, and even explored a little chemistry in the creation of salves and scrubs. Their work will be available at the fair and all proceeds will go toward their travel expenses for their spring trip to Washington D.C.

Many local non-profits will also be in attendance so shoppers looking for a holiday wreath from the Eastern Star ladies or a beautiful poinsettia from the Newcastle Lions Club, should be sure to stop by. The South Bristol Union Congregational Church will be selling baked goods and the South Bristol Historical Society will present a selection of books by local authors.

The South Bristol Elementary School is located at 2024 Route 129 in South Bristol. For more information, call Tenley Seiders at 644-8449.

