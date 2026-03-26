South Bristol School Hosts Tricky Tray Fundraiser April 4

The annual South Bristol School Booster’s Tricky Tray fundraiser begins at the school at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 4. The Tricky Tray raffle raises funds for student programs and projects that are not covered by the school budget. Tickets are $8 for adults, $5 students (0-14) and the price includes dinner and four free raffle tickets. Additional raffle tickets at $0.25 each. The raffle drawing will begin at 6 p.m. Dinner includes chili, macaroni and cheese, cornbread, coleslaw, and dessert.

Local businesses generously donate items for the raffle. Offers include an amazing array of gift certificates from Metcalf’s Submarine Sandwiches, Fairwind Marine Supply, and the CLC YMCA. Fun Lego sets are available through a generous donation from Bittersweet Boatyard and baskets from the First National Bank, Bangor Savings, and Riverview Laundry are full of fun goodies.

Colby and Gale and Tightline Tackle always put together some of the most desired packages with past collections including Seadogs tickets and gift certificates to a tackle box filled with lures, candy, and more. The star of the evening is a $500 gift certificate for hardscape work or materials through Plummer Excavation.

To see more, go to the South Bristol School Facebook page for a list of all the items.

This truly is an evening not to be missed. South Bristol Elementary School is located at 2024 Route 129 in South Bristol.

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