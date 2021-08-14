South Bristol to Celebrate Maine Bicentennial Pilgrimage Event

Here is a chance for some summer fun and to learn about local history. For a week, starting Sunday, Aug. 15, you can become a “Pilgrim” and journey to a variety of special historic places. Lincoln County Historical Association), along with town historical societies are planning a Lincoln County Pilgrimage. The journey includes a special “Passport” logbook which can be picked up at any participating site or wherever you see the posted flyers around the county. This booklet includes a full listing of historical sites and events occurring throughout the week. Collect a passport stamp at each site to keep track of your progress and you’ll have a chance to win history-themed prizes!.

South Bristol will participate each day by opening five sites for the Pilgrimage. They are: Roosevelt “S Road” School and Smokehouse, Historical Society Museum, Union Church (each open 1-4 p.m., Aug. 15-22), Thompson Ice House (open all day), Old Walpole Meeting House (open 2-4 p.m., Aug. 15-19, and Aug. 22). Check the passport booklet for the hours of other sites in the county.

Thank you to the Maine Bicentennial Commission, Lincoln County Historical Association, and the Lincoln County Commissioner’s Office for financial support. For more information online: lincolncounty2020.com.

