Special Family Event at Harbor Theater May 26 May 25, 2023 at 1:10 pm Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesLearn to Create a Bird-Friendly Garden at Midcoast ConservancyThis Week at Harbor TheaterAt the LincolnSpecial Movie Event Features Marcel the ShellThird Thursday Movie Night at Vose Library Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!