Spooky Readings Set for Opera House

When the leaves begin to skitter across increasingly empty sidewalks, and darkness settles in earlier, Halloween cannot be far behind. In celebration of the season, the Opera House in Boothbay Harbor is presenting an evening of “Scary Readings,” under the masterful guidance of “chief ghoul” Kevin Kiley, on Thursday, Oct. 29.

Instead of preceding the readings with the traditional community Halloween potluck dinner, this year participants are invited to bring dinner for themselves. To adhere to state and CDC health and safety guidelines, sharing is discouraged. The opera house bar will be serving beverages, so guests are asked not to bring their own. Doors open at 6 p.m. and guests will be seated at individual tables. The spine-chilling readings begin at 6:30 p.m.

Kiley and a small troupe of scary readers promise to spin tales of fright not intended for young children. Audience members are welcome to don their finest Halloween garb, and all are asked to include a cloth face covering in their evening attire.

Reservations are required. A table for 1-2 is $10, while a reservation for 3-4 is $20. All tables will be socially-distanced from each other. To let the spirits in — or out — the windows will remain open throughout the performance. Reservations may be made by visiting the box office at 86 Townsend Ave., or by calling 633-5159. The box office is open Wednesday-Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

