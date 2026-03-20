Spring Into Action With CHIP’s Firewood Stacking Challenge

After a winter delivering over 50 cords of dry wood to households needing a hand heating their homes this winter, Wood Chips now need a hand stacking 20 cords.

Join the Wood Chips this Saturday, March 21 at N.C. Hunt in Jefferson between 8:30-11:30 a.m. Fourteen local high school students have already signed up. This event is weather dependent; RSVP and waivers required.

Organizer Jack Meehan may be contacted directly at 441-7382. Wear work gloves, solid boots, and warm clothes. Keep loose ends tucked in and be ready to spring into action.

All skill levels are welcome. Students ages 10 and up are welcome to join with parents. This is a wonderful chance to do meaningful work, care for neighbors and build community.

The wood will be delivered to needy households in the community next year as part of the Community Housing Improvement Project’s heating assistance program. This season The Wood Chips team delivered over 50 cords of dry firewood and CHIP helped over 300 households with various forms of heat just this season.

To volunteer this time or to be on the email list, email info@chipinc.org or call 380-9276 for details and a waiver.

Since 1984, CHIP has been fulfilling its mission of neighbors helping neighbors keep their homes safe, warm and dry by providing necessary home repairs and seasonal heating assistance to central-eastern Lincoln County residents with limited resources. CHIP services are available to residents of Alna, Bremen, Bristol, Damariscotta, Jefferson, Newcastle, Nobleboro, Somerville, South Bristol, Waldoboro, and Whitefield.

Through community partners, generous individuals, supportive municipalities and compassionate grant makers, CHIP is able to do this work. A tax deductible donation will be gratefully accepted and can be made online at chipinc.org or by mailing a check to P.O. Box 6, Newcastle, ME, 04553.

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