Spring Plant Cash-and-Carry Sale at the Union Fairgrounds May 13 May 11, 2023 at 1:19 pm Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesBig Plant Sale at Union FairgroundsKnox-Lincoln Plant Sale May 4 and 5 in UnionInvasive-Plant Work Day at Dodge PointConservation-District Plant Sale in UnionBackyard Composting Workshop in Waldoboro Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!