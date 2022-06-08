Coastal Rivers Conservation Trust naturalist Sarah Gladu will lead the final Spring Saunter of the season at Seal Cove Shore Preserve in South Bristol from 8:30-10:30 a.m. on Friday, June 10.

The trail at Seal Cove crosses a fern-filled ravine and takes in rocky outcroppings, coastal spruce forest and sweeping views of the Damariscotta River estuary. This preserve is an interesting place to observe how the estuary influences the forest and vice versa.

Coastal Rivers guided hikes are free of charge, thanks to member support. Registration is required at coastalrivers.org/events.

Coastal Rivers is a nonprofit, member-supported, nationally accredited land trust caring for the lands and waters of the Damariscotta-Pemaquid Region by conserving special places, protecting water quality, creating trails and public access, and deepening connections to nature through education programs.

For more information, email info@coastalrivers.org or go to coastalrivers.org.

