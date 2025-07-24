Be sure to attend the St. Giles Episcopal Church fair this weekend held on the church grounds in Jefferson under the tall pines at 72 Gardiner Road (Route 126). The fair is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., with a live auction at 11 a.m.

Numerous vendors have rented tables to display their wares, and the church parishioners have organized their own tables including the church’s traditional country cupboard booth and its famous pie sale.

Among the auction items up for bid will be a large hand-crafted doll’s house with furnishings; a three night stay at a waterside cottage in Arrowsic; a two night stay at ComfyDome Glamping in Jefferson; dinner for two or more at Back River Bistro in Wiscasset; a lovely 100% cotton queen size quilt made by a generous donor; a new food dehydrator and recipe book; a new 10 by 10-foot canopy, and more. So come early to get a bid number and view the offerings.

There will also be a raffle of items from local merchants including a hair care package with a gift certificate from a local cosmetologist, an essential oils basket, and an art basket.

Special children’s activities, including a hobby horse race, and a fishing game, will be hosted by Giles, the church’s very own stuffed mouse. All children’s games are free.

For lunch, parishioners will be offering hot dogs on the grill, tacos, chips, coffee, and pastries.

Live music throughout the day will be performed by Orville Lee and others.

The fair, held each year, is a fundraiser for St. Giles church and its outreach activities.

Just down Gardiner Road, the Jefferson Historical Society’s open house will also be taking place. Stop by both and enjoy two Jefferson traditions.

