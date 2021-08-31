St. Giles Fall Festival to Include Auction, Raffle

Damariscotta Lake Farm, a lovely farmhouse overlooking Damariscotta Lake, has donated two nights free rental of its six-bedroom property, a value of over $1,000, to the winning bidder at the St. Giles Jump Into Fall Festival.

The festival, put on by St. Giles Episcopal Church in Jefferson, will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 19 in the church’s pine-studded setting at 72 Gardiner Road.

The Damariscotta Lake Farm offering is just one of many spectacular items to be auctioned off that day. Other items include a three-night stay for up to five people on a houseboat in Robinhood Harbor in Georgetown, a two-night stay in a hut or a yurt at Hidden Valley Nature Center in Jefferson, and a family year-long membership to the Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens.

Numerous other items will be raffled off, including certificates for hair, dental, and automotive care as well as food items. Raffle tickets are $5 each or six for $20.

The event, with the auction scheduled to begin at noon, is to raise funds for the church and its outreach programs and to bring the wider community together.

Up to 40 craft and vendor tables are available for rent at $20 per table. Vendors will keep all proceeds from their sales.

The Lunchbox Food Truck will provide a variety of food choices and drinks, and St. Giles parishioners will host their usual homemade pie and book sale.

The rain date is Sunday, Sept. 20. For more information or to reserve a table, call 549-7872.

