St. Philip’s Church Offers Christmas Food Pantry

A Christmas food distribution for anyone in need will be held at St. Philip’s Church Help Yourself Shelf Food Pantry, at 12 Hodge St. in Wiscasset, from 4:30-6 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 18.

Attendees will be able to choose from a variety of holiday foods and will receive a Shaw’s gift card toward the purchase of additional food for the holidays. No reservations are required; distribution will be on a first-come, first-served basis.

Visitors will be able to check in beginning at 4 p.m. The church requests that people refrain from arriving early or crowding the street and parking lot.

The Bargain Basement Thrift Store at St. Philip’s will be open that day from 2-5 p.m.

The Help Yourself Shelf will also be open from 4:30-5:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 26 and from 4:30-5:30 p.m. on New Year’s Day, Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026.

The food pantry will return to its normal schedule 5-6 p.m. on Thursdays beginning Jan. 8, 2026.

For more information, call St. Philip’s Church at 882-7184 or email helpyourselfshelf@gmail.com.

