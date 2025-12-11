The Lincoln County News
The only weekly newspaper locally owned, printed, and published in Lincoln County.

The Lincoln County News

Serving Maine and Lincoln County for over 140 years

St. Philip’s Church Offers Christmas Food Pantry

at

A Christmas food distribution for anyone in need will be held at St. Philip’s Church Help Yourself Shelf Food Pantry, at 12 Hodge St. in Wiscasset, from 4:30-6 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 18.

Attendees will be able to choose from a variety of holiday foods and will receive a Shaw’s gift card toward the purchase of additional food for the holidays. No reservations are required; distribution will be on a first-come, first-served basis.

Visitors will be able to check in beginning at 4 p.m. The church requests that people refrain from arriving early or crowding the street and parking lot.

The Bargain Basement Thrift Store at St. Philip’s will be open that day from 2-5 p.m.

The Help Yourself Shelf will also be open from 4:30-5:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 26 and from 4:30-5:30 p.m. on New Year’s Day, Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026.

The food pantry will return to its normal schedule 5-6 p.m. on Thursdays beginning Jan. 8, 2026.

For more information, call St. Philip’s Church at 882-7184 or email helpyourselfshelf@gmail.com.


 Printed & published by
The Lincoln County Publishing Company
^