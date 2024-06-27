St. Philip’s Readies For 70th Strawberry Festival

The 70th annual Strawberry Festival, a traditional, family-friendly event, will be taking place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 29 at St. Philip’s Church, at 12 Hodge St. in Wiscasset.

Around the grounds, several craftspeople will be presenting their intriguing wares. From wood turned bowls to baskets to jewelry to handmade clothing to silk screened goods and more, there will be ample opportunity to do some early holiday shopping or to treat oneself a little.

As well as shopping for crafts, peruse the church’s bake table, plant table, collectables area, used book nook, and the ever-popular bargain basement. The silent auction with its items and gift certificates for bidding, thanks to donations by local businesses and individuals, will be available throughout the day.

As attendees queue up to purchase an unbelievably generous strawberry shortcake with real whipped cream or locally made ice cream, hot dogs from the outside stand, or some quarts of juicy berries to go, they can listen to the mellow strumming of resident artist and troubadour, Mat O’Donnell.

Not to be missed is the noontime pie auction. Auctioneer Suzanne Rankin returns to wheedle and coax bidders to go high for one scrumptious homemade pie or another, be it rhubarb, strawberry, blueberry, apple, or more. It’s all for fun, and all funds go to support St. Philip’s and its outreach ministries.

After enjoying the Strawberry Festival, there’s plenty to explore. Walk around the corner to the Maine Art Gallery on Warren Street to view its current en plain air show. For more information, go to maineartgallerywiscasset.org.

For more information about the festival, call the church at 882-7184 and leave a short message and a return phone number. Alternately, email stphilips@wiscasset.net or go to stphilipswiscasset.org.

