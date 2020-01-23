‘Steam and Sleighs’ Offers Magical, Memorable Winter Day

This January and February, people are encouraged to get out their cross-country skis, snowshoes, or winter boots and ride the Wiscasset, Waterville & Farmington Railway’s steam-powered trains to a day of winter fun at “Steam and Sleighs.” One can enjoy horse-drawn sleigh rides, tractor rides, cross-country skiing, snowshoeing, winter hiking, and more.

When the train reaches the station at Top of the Mountain, one will be able to board either a horse-drawn sleigh or a tractor-pulled wagon and visit SeaLyon Farm, where farm goods will be available, in addition to sweet treats from Creamed Baking Co. and wood-fired pizza from Blazing Tomato Pizza.

Trails at Top of the Mountain and Alna Center stations will be open for hiking, cross-country skiing, or snowshoeing on the trails around Top of the Mountain or the trails at Alna Center station.

Free hot cocoa and coffee will be available to help keep visitors warm at Sheepscot, Top of Mountain, and SeaLyon Farm. A heated car will be also be open at Top of Mountain, with an attendant to help direct one to desired activities.

All trains to “Steam and Sleighs” leave from Sheepscot Station, 97 Cross Road, Alna, with trains leaving Sheepscot Station on Jan. 25 and 26, along with Feb. 15 and 16 at 10:30 a.m., noon, and 1:30 p.m.

Tickets include train fare, sleigh and tractor rides, hot beverages, and access to skiing, hiking, and snowshoeing trails. Additional food and farm items at SeaLyon Farm are available for separate purchase. Tickets are available by advance sale at wwfrytickets.simpletix.com and will also be available the day of the event at Sheepscot. Buying in advance is a great choice because it reserves a spot on the train and helps to avoid waiting for trains and sleigh rides. Sundays tend to be less busy than Saturdays.

Ticket prices are as follows: $10, adults; $9, age 60-plus, museum members, and military (active and veteran); $5, children ages 4-12; and free for children from birth to age 3. One may return on any train one wishes to or break the journey at any station and resume it on a later train.

People should come dressed prepared for the weather. To engage in outdoor activities, please bring skis, snowshoes, or outdoor gear.

The Wiscasset, Waterville & Farmington Railway Museum is located at 97 Cross Road, Alna.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

