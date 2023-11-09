Advanced Search
Story Time at Waldoboro Public Library

at

Miss Paula and Cutie Coyote will do a special story time at the Waldoboro Public Library for children ages 2-5 on Wednesday, Nov. 15. (Photo courtesy Waldoboro Public Library)

The Waldoboro Public Library welcomes back Miss Paula and Cutie Coyote to do a special story time for children ages 2-5 from 10:30-11:15 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 15.

Miss Paula’s story times are always a mix, and in addition to stories, may include some finger rhymes, poems, and an activity or two that allows some “wiggle-time.”

Story time is free and open to the public.

The Waldoboro Public Library is located at 958 Main St. in Waldoboro. For more information, call 832-4484 or go to waldoborolibrary.org.

