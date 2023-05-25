Studio 357 Opens Memorial Day Weekend May 25, 2023 at 3:11 pm Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesNew Art Studio in NobleboroStudio 357 ReceptionMyers Solo Show at River ArtsNew Art Gallery OpensPetrel Fine Art Open-Gallery Event is Dec. 2 Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!