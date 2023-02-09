The Edgecomb Community Church Mission Committee is holding a sub sale on Saturday, Feb. 11. Ham and cheese with assorted vegetables on a 6-inch sub roll will be offered along with a bag of chips, soda or water, and a Valentine’s Day cookie, all for a $10 donation.

All proceeds will benefit the mission committee’s local efforts to bring assistance to those in need. Such efforts include fuel assistance, clothing, gifts for the elders at Edgecomb Green, support for Edgecomb Eddy School children and staff, and other needs as they arise.

To order a sub, call Marjorie DiVece at 882-6338 by Wednesday, Feb. 8. Pick up at the church is between 10 a.m. and noon on Saturday, Feb. 11. Delivery is also available.

The church is located at 15 Cross Point Road in Edgecomb.

