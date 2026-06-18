Summer Fest Family Fair and Benefit Auction June 20

The Rotary Club of Damariscotta-Newcastle invites the community to its inaugural Summer Fest fair from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, June 20 at Coastal Rivers Conservation Trust, at 12 Round Top Lane in Damariscotta.

Summer Fest will officially kick off summer by bringing together families, friends, members of the community, and local businesses to enjoy live entertainment, a bounce house, dunk tank, food trucks, crafts, and a silent auction packed with restaurant gifts cards, local adventures, and travel experiences. The proceeds will benefit Rotary programs and community projects.

“This fair is about neighbors helping neighbors,” said Tom Anderson, president of the Rotary Club of Damariscotta-Newcastle. “The auction will benefit local nonprofits in our community, therefore I encourage you to bid high, give back and make a difference in our community. Let’s make this inaugural fair the best one yet.”

To view and bid on the auction, donate, or serve as a volunteer, go to givebutter.com/c/rotarysummerfest/auction or email Anderson at tomwanderson1@gmail.com.

Rotary Club of Damariscotta-Newcastle club members are dedicated people who share a passion for both community service and friendship. Becoming a Rotarian connects people with a diverse group of professionals who share the drive to give back. The club accepts new members by invitation.

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