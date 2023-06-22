Summer Reading Program at Waldoboro Public Library

The summer reading program at the Waldoboro Public Library will kick off at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, June 29. The program is for children in kindergarten through sixth grade.

The program will meet every Thursday morning from 10:30-11:30 a.m. through Aug. 3. Children will set a personal reading goal at the first meeting and work toward that goal through the summer. There will be weekly activity packets and all participants will receive a free book upon completion of the program.

There will be a wide variety of interactive programs for the weekly sessions, including fun science, live music, yoga for kids, art, and two sessions with live animals. The full schedule can be found at waldoborolibrary.org.

Registration forms may be picked up at the library at 958 Main St. in Waldoboro. For more information, go to waldoborolibrary.org or call 832-4484.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

