First Congo’s annual Summerfest will take place on the Wiscasset Common in front of the church from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 23.

The fair will feature music by the Clarinotes and Jeff Grosser’s Ragtime Rascals, a lasso exhibition by organist Joel Pierce, and lunch at the On-Common Cafe.

For shoppers, there will be tables offering jewelry, books, handmade articles by the Organ Society, treasures, and the ever-popular yard sale tables. An L.L. Bean kayak, pottery from Edgecomb Potters, and other items donated by local merchants will be auctioned off. Rounding out the day will be the dog parade and children’s games.

All proceeds from Summerfest will be donated to local outreach organizations.

