The First Congregational Church’s Summerfest will return to the Wiscasset Common on Saturday, July 24 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Summerfest Committee is planning to hold the summer celebration this year as usual on the fourth Saturday in July after canceling the annual fair last year due to COVID-19 concerns.

Information about the dog parade, silent auction items, new crafts from the Ladies Organ Society, and more will be revealed closer to the event.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print