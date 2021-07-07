Support Bremen Library This Week at ‘The Garden as Landscape’

This Thursday, July 8, the Bremen Library presents “The Garden As Landscape” from 1 to 6 p.m. at Miller Point, at the end of Town Landing Road. Combining the love of gardens with an appreciation for art, the afternoon was designed to offer supporters of the library a chance to watch art in the making, as they enjoy the seasonal blooms of this outstanding seaside property.

Bayard Littlefield of Littlefield Designs will be on hand to field questions about the plants, while Deb Arter of Damariscotta, Mary Sue Weeks of Bremen, Carol Wiley of Jefferson, Jorge Pena of Wiscasset, Stephan Giannini of Rockland and Carolyn Gabbe of Nobleboro are among invited artists who will offer their works for sale, too – all to benefit this community resource that has well served Bremen during the long pandemic.

Tickets are $20 and can be purchased at the library at 204 Waldoboro Road in Bremen, at the gate or online at tickettailor.com/events/bremenlibrary/532812#

Rain date is Friday, July 9. For more information, please call 529-5572.

