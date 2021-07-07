Advanced Search
The only weekly newspaper locally owned, printed, and published in Lincoln County.

The Lincoln County News

Serving Maine and Lincoln County for over 140 years

Support Bremen Library This Week at ‘The Garden as Landscape’

at

Miller Point garden, at the end of Town Landing Road, will be site of The Garden As Landscape on July 8 to benefit Bremen Library.

Miller Point garden, at the end of Town Landing Road, will be site of The Garden As Landscape on July 8 to benefit Bremen Library.

This Thursday, July 8, the Bremen Library presents “The Garden As Landscape” from 1 to 6 p.m. at Miller Point, at the end of Town Landing Road. Combining the love of gardens with an appreciation for art, the afternoon was designed to offer supporters of the library a chance to watch art in the making, as they enjoy the seasonal blooms of this outstanding seaside property.

Bayard Littlefield of Littlefield Designs will be on hand to field questions about the plants, while Deb Arter of Damariscotta, Mary Sue Weeks of Bremen, Carol Wiley of Jefferson, Jorge Pena of Wiscasset, Stephan Giannini of Rockland and Carolyn Gabbe of Nobleboro are among invited artists who will offer their works for sale, too – all to benefit this community resource that has well served Bremen during the long pandemic.

Tickets are $20 and can be purchased at the library at 204 Waldoboro Road in Bremen, at the gate or online at tickettailor.com/events/bremenlibrary/532812#

Rain date is Friday, July 9. For more information, please call 529-5572.

Related Stories

The Lincoln County News

116 Mills Rd., Newcastle, ME
Phone: 207-563-3171
1-800-339-5818
Fax: 207-563-3127
Mailing: PO Box 36, Damariscotta, ME 04543
info@lcnme.com

Printed & published by
The Lincoln County Publishing Company
^