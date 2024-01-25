Tai Chi for Health and Balance at CLC YMCA January 25, 2024 at 9:26 am Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesTai Chi at the YTai Chi for Health and Balance at CLC YTai Chi for Arthritis Starts Jan. 6 at CLC YTai Chi and Qigong for Health and WellnessCLC YMCA Extends Closure, Offers Virtual Options Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!