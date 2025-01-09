Central Lincoln County YMCA will be offering a workshop for adults who are interested in learning how to prevent falls and relieve arthritic pain.

Tai Chi for Health and Balance is an eight-week class and will be offered beginning Tuesday, Jan. 21, and running through Thursday, March 20. Class will not meet Tuesday, Feb. 25 or Thursday, Feb. 27.

Workshop participants will meet on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9:45–10:30 a.m. at the Y with instructor Robin Maginn.

Tai Chi for Health and Balance is an effective exercise program for improving health and well-being, proven to help prevent falls and relieve pain for those living with arthritis. Participants focus on improving strength, balance, and mental health. This low-impact exercise is performed in slow, fluid movements that are easy on the joints and can be done either sitting or standing.

Cost for the class is $100 for members and $200 for nonmembers. To register, call the CLC YMCA at 563-9622 or email Maginn at rmaginn@clcymca.org.

The CLC YMCA is a key collaborative leader improving the quality of life for all by being the champion for youth development, healthy living, and social responsibility. For information about any of the Y’s events, go to clcymca.org.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

