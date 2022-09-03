Each fall Midcoast Conservancy’s property monitors trek into the far flung reaches of Midcoast Maine, some deep into undisturbed forests and while others explore scenic homesteads, all in the name of conservation. Each of the 14,000 acres of land under Midcoast Conservancy’s stewardship need to be monitored each year. This ensures that there have been no timber trespasses, dumping, or other activities that hurt ecological integrity and harm wildlife habitat.

Monitoring happens from mid-September through November each year on lands Midcoast Conservancy owns, in addition to privately-owned lands on which Midcoast Conservancy holds easements. Monitors are trained by staff, given background information on each property to guide them, and then sent off into the woods to explore and document what they find.

Midcoast Conservancy is looking for folks interested in becoming property monitors and joining the amazing community of volunteers that make this conservation work possible.

Two property monitor trainings will be held in early September this year, one on Saturday, Sept. 10, from 10-11:30 a.m. and the second on Wednesday, Sept. 14, from 4-5:30 p.m., both at the Midcoast Conservancy Office at 290 Route 1 in Edgecomb.

“Property monitoring has brought me to some of the most hidden and unique corners of Midcoast Maine,” said Midcoast Conservancy Stewardship Manager Isobel Curtis. “I love the invitation to explore somewhere new, and then to go back each year to establish a relationship with the place as its monitor. There are so many special places nestled in each town and neighborhood that we have no idea about–that is until we monitor there. It’s given me a deeper appreciation for the beauty of the region, as well as numerous wildlife sightings.”

Anyone interested in becoming a monitor is encouraged to contact Curtis at isobel@midcoastconservancy.org or 389-5163.

Midcoast Conservancy is a vibrant regional land trust that works to protect vital lands and waters on a scale that matters and to inspire wonder and action on behalf of all species and the Earth. The organization works throughout the Sheepscot River, Medomak River, and Damariscotta Lake watersheds. Midcoast Conservancy manages over 14,000 acres in 55 preserves and 100 miles of trails, including Hidden Valley, a preserve with cabin and outdoor recreation equipment rentals and a low-impact forestry program.

Community members can get involved in the organization’s work as volunteers with water quality monitoring, habitat restoration, fish passage projects, forestry and oyster farming or outdoor recreation and education. For more information, go to midcoastconservancy.org or call 389-5150.

